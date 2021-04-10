Denver hosts Boston following Tatum’s 53-point game

Boston Celtics (27-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Denver Nuggets after Jayson Tatum scored 53 points in the Celtics' 145-136 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are 18-9 in home games. Denver is fourth in the NBA averaging 115.6 points and is shooting 49% from the field.

The Celtics have gone 10-16 away from home. Boston is the worst team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 112-99 on Feb. 16. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Tatum is averaging 25.7 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 20.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 114.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 44 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health and safety protocols).