Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts San Diego

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (5-3) vs. Texas Rangers (3-4)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Rangers: TBD

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 62 total home runs last year.

The Padres went 16-12 on the road in 2020. San Diego hit 95 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), David Dahl: (illness), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

