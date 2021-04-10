Minor scheduled to start for Royals at White Sox

Kansas City Royals (3-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-4)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (1-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.

The Royals finished 17-23 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Kansas City pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.30.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Leury Garcia: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).