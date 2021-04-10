Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Everett 4 Seattle 3

Lethbridge 6 Red Deer 3

Regina 2 Brandon 1 (OT)

Spokane 3 Portland 1

Kamloops 6 Victoria 3

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 2

Thursday's results

At Regina

Saskatoon 5 Prince Albert 3

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (ppd., virus)

Saturday's games

Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (from Thursday; at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Sunday's games

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 5 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)

Monday, Apr. 12

Regina vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops,B.C.), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

