LAPD officer charged with running illegal gambling operation

A Los Angeles police officer is among three people charged with running an illegal gambling operation that involved placing bets on this year's NFL Super Bowl, police announced Friday.

Robert Felix, a 13-year veteran assigned to the LAPD's Transit Services Division, is facing felony bookmaking charges along with two other men, an LAPD statement said.

The men are accused of orchestrating an operation where participants placed “high-dollar bets” on the outcome of the Super Bowl, the LAPD said.

It didn't provide the size of the bets or other details of the operation.

Felix, 50, was reassigned to his home without his police powers during the investigation, the statement said.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned in a Pomona courtroom on April 22.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Felix had an attorney to speak for him.