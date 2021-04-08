Memphis puts road win streak on the line against New York

Memphis Grizzlies (26-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Grizzlies face New York.

The Knicks have gone 14-10 in home games. New York averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 13-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 14-9 on the road. Memphis ranks sixth in the league with 26.8 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.4.

The Knicks and Grizzlies square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.8 rebounds and averages 22.9 points. RJ Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.4 assists while scoring 18.8 points per game. Grayson Allen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 105 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points on 43.6% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 119 points, 49.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (thigh), De'Anthony Melton: out (leg).