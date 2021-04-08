Wild visit the Blues after Fiala’s 3-goal game

Minnesota Wild (24-12-2, third in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-16-6, fifth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Minnesota after Kevin Fiala scored three goals in the Wild's 8-3 victory against the Avalanche.

The Blues are 17-16-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 76.2% of opponent chances.

The Wild are 24-12-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota serves 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 25, Minnesota won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 38 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 25 assists. Ryan O'Reilly has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 16 goals and has 34 points. Fiala has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).