Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays (3-2) vs. Texas Rangers (2-3)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 3.38 ERA) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 135.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Rangers went 16-14 at home in 2020. Texas pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.02.

The Blue Jays went 15-19 on the road in 2020. Toronto averaged 8.6 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 88 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).