Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled

New York Mets Jacob deGrom (48) follows through on an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York on Monday night after Jacob deGrom had shut them down through six.

Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals.

Jose Alvarado retired Pete Alonso on a drive to the right field wall with runners on first and third to end it, earning his first save.

DeGrom was spectacular, striking out seven and allowing three hits. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner was pulled after 77 pitches even though manager Luis Rojas said before the game his pitch count was 100. DeGrom’s fastball averaged 99 mph and he reached 102.

Miguel Castro pitched the seventh for the Mets but newcomer Trevor May (0-1) only got one out in the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Brad Miller singled, Andrew McCutchen walked and Rhys Hoskins singled to load the bases. Left-hander Aaron Loup entered and hit Bryce Harper with a curveball to force in a run. J.T. Realmuto grounded a single to left to tie it at 2.

Alec Bohm then hit a two-hopper to Guillorme, who entered as a defensive replacement. But his throw home sailed high and off the mitt of catcher James McCann. Two runs scored, giving the Phillies a 4-2 lead. Didi Gregorius’ sacrifice fly made it 5-2.

The Phillies are off to a 4-0 start after sweeping a three-game series from the three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves to start the season.

Connor Brogdon (2-0) worked the eighth for the win and Alvarado pitched out of trouble in the ninth. He allowed an RBI single to Michael Conforto before getting Alonso for the third out.

Philadelphia's Matt Moore lasted 3 1/3 innings, yielding two runs and four hits in his first start in the majors since 2019. The lefty pitched in Japan last year.

Lindor struck out looking on three pitches in his first at-bat. He walked to load the bases in the third, grounded out to the pitcher in the fifth, lined out to third in the seventh and hit a two-out single to right in the ninth.

The four-time All-Star shortstop was acquired from Cleveland in the offseason and last week agreed to a team-record $341 million, 10-year contract that starts in 2022.

McCann lined an RBI single in the fourth and deGrom dunked an RBI single to left that made it 2-0 and chased Moore. Brandon Kintzler entered and escaped further trouble by getting Kevin Pillar to ground into a double play.

OWNER’S PROMISE

New Mets owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team last November, is optimistic about his team.

“I’m not going to predict a World Series out of the gate,” Cohen said Monday on a video conference. “But what I do think is we’re going to be really competitive. I do believe we’re going to make the playoffs, and then once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen, right?”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Regular closer Hector Neris wasn’t available because he pitched in the first three games against Atlanta.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman takes the mound for the Mets and RHP Chase Anderson makes his first start for the Phillies. Stroman opted not to pitch last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA for Toronto.