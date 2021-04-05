De Leon expected to start for the Reds against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-1)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Jose De Leon (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati hit .212 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 90 total home runs last season.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division play in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team last season and hit 59 total home runs.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).