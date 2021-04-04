Orioles’ sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever in Fenway

Baltimore Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP

The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles.

For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season.

Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.

Cedric Mullins went 5 for 5 with three doubles and walk for the Orioles, collecting four of hits in the initial four innings. Maikel Franco added a first-inning, two-run double, helping Baltimore to its first three-game sweep at Fenway since Aug. 25-27, 2017.

“I think the synergy we have is really strong,” Mullins said. "Guys have been playing with each other for a few years now."

In last year's pandemic-shortened season, the Orioles finished fourth in the AL East with a 25-35 record, coming off 108 losses in 2019 and a club-record high 115 the previous year.

Boston is coming off a 24-36 record last year, that was its worst winning percentage since 1965.

“We got beat in every aspect of the game,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We're off to a rough start.”

The Red Sox lost their first four home games in 1948, rebounded to tie Cleveland at 96-58 after the scheduled 154-game regular season and lost a tiebreaker playoff 8-3 at Fenway.

Making just his third major league appearance, Baltimore left-hander Bruce Zimmerman (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings with five strikeouts and one walk for his first MLB victory.

“It's a long season, but, if anything, it gives a great confidence booster for this team,” Zimmerman said. “I think we're going to surprise a lot of people this season.”

The Orioles held the Red Sox to five total runs in the series.

“You've got to pitch in this league and we pitched these three games,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We got really good starts from three guys and our bullpen did a good job coming in and throwing strikes.''

J.D. Martinez had a solo homer and RBI double for the Red Sox.

Boston starter Garrett Richards (0-1) was chased with no outs and after loading the bases in the third. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.

“It's three games into the season, kind of an early panic button,” Richards said. “If we invested our entire take on three games, I don't think anybody would be able to predict a World Series winner. This is one series."

Richards loaded the bases with two walks and a single before Josh Taylor relieved. Freddy Galvis drew a four-pitch walk, and Hays doubled to left.

Three batters later, Mancini doubled to center. Christian Vázquez had a run-scoring passed ball, and Taylor gave up Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI single.

TERRIBLE LINE

Taylor faced eight batters, getting two outs — both strikeouts — and gave up five hits and four runs.

NICE BEGINNING

Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut, striking out five.

NICE THOUGHT

Cora said before the game that Mancini should be the Comeback Player of the Year.

“He should be the Comeback Player of the Year, regardless,” Cora said. “He could hit .330 or .180, and he’s the Comeback Player of the Year already. I know there are other guys coming back from injury, but to comeback from that is amazing.”

Mancini missed the 2020 season due to Stage 3 colon cancer, completed six months of chemotherapy and returned in spring training.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Hays left the game after sliding into second base with right hamstring discomfort. … Hyde said RHP Shawn Armstrong could be activated from the paternity list on Monday. The pitcher’s wife, Sarah, gave birth to a baby boy Wednesday.

Red Sox: Cora said before the game that “everything is trending that he’ll be with us” about lefty starter Eduardo Rodríguez, who started the season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. Rodríguez pitched a simulated game Friday at the club’s new Triple-A facility in Worcester, Mass.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Jorge López is scheduled to make his first start of the season Monday at Yankee Stadium. LHP Jordan Montgomery is in line to pitch for New York.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta is slated to make his season debut against Tampa Bay Monday at Fenway. Michael Wacha is set to make his first start with the Rays after signing a $3 million, one-year contract in December.