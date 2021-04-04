McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5

Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, right, runs around third base on the way to notching an inside-the-park home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Zach McKinstry hustled for a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning when left fielder Raimel Tapia reached over the fence to bring the ball back, only to have it bounce out of his glove and roll away as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night.

Kenley Jansen recorded five outs to earn the save.

McKinstry lined a fastball from Mychal Givens (0-1) that resulted in his first major league homer. It also was the first inside-the-park homer by a Dodgers players since Chris Taylor on Sept. 18, 2017, at Philadelphia.

McKinstry's drive was heading into the seats before Tapia made a sensational play as he crashed into the wall. The ball bounced away as a staggered Tapia fell to the ground before realizing the ball was still in play. McKinstry motored around bases and clapped as he crossed home plate.

Tapia left the game after the play.

Taylor added a valuable insurance run on an RBI double later in the eighth to make it 6-4.

Tapia also was involved in another wild play at the wall in left during the season opener when Cody Bellinger’s deep liner hit off his glove and over the fence for a two-run homer. But in that case, Justin Turner, thinking Tapia caught it, retreated back to first base and was passed by Bellinger, who was credited with an RBI single and an out.

And it was another game with another quirky moment at Coors Field — not even counting McKinstry’s two-out, inside-the-park homer.

This game was delayed for several minutes due to malfunctioning fountains behind the wall in center. The operators couldn’t turn off the spray.

Meanwhile, the fans did the wave.

It’s been that kind of series. On Friday night, a furry feline strolled across the diamond and into the outfield before being carried away.

While players have come to expect the unexpected at Coors Field, “you definitely don’t expect a cat on the field,” Dodgers catcher Will Smith said. “It’s Coors Field.”

Victor Gonzalez recorded one out in the Rockies eighth before Trevor Story's run-scoring double made it 6-5. Jansen came to the rescue. He recorded two outs in the eighth with two on and then got Chris Owings to fly out to end the ninth.

Corey Seager had three of the 12 hits by the World Series champion Dodgers. They now have 43 hits through three games.

Walker Buehler allowed two runs over six innings in a no-decision. Reliever Blake Treinen (1-0) took over in the seventh and gave up a game-tying, two-run homer to Josh Fuentes.

Rockies starter Jon Gray was cruising along until the sixth. After a brief chat with manager Bud Black and the trainer, Gray left with what the team called full-body cramping.

Gray made eight appearances last season before going on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts and 3B Justin Turner were given the day off Saturday. Bellinger and Seager are expected to get a rest Sunday.

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers (strained hamstring) has resumed hitting and playing catch in Arizona. ... Tapia was checked out by trainers after the play in the eighth before leaving the game.

UP NEXT

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías will take the mound Sunday. Lefty Austin Gomber will make his Rockies debut after being acquired in the deal that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis.