WHL 2020-21 Standings

An inshore fishing tournament starting at midnight might make some participants nervous, but Marty Slade knew exactly what he wanted to do during last weekend’s Tighten The Drag competition.

“I used to doing a ton of night fishing, but these days I need my sleep!” said the captain of team Slade ‘Em. “I’ve done a lot of flats fishing at night and have developed a pattern for the fish. If you get high water at night, they’re generally in the same areas as during the day and you don’t have the boat traffic.”