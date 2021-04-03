Buehler expected to start for Dodgers at Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-1)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last season.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team last season and hit 118 total home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Austin Barnes: (hand).