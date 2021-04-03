Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1

Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2

Everett 3 Seattle 1

Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)

At Regina

Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0

Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0

Thursday's results

At Regina

Brandon 7 Regina 2

Swift Current 8 Moose Jaw 5

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 6 Prince George 1

Kamloops vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)

Saturday's games

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)

Sunday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 5

Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

  Comments  

Baseball

Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win in Dodgers debut

Baseball

A’s Jesus Luzardo’s growing pains on display in loss to Houston Astros

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service