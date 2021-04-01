Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup against the Knicks

Dallas Mavericks (25-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (24-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks fourth in the league averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Knicks have gone 14-9 at home. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Frank Ntilikina shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 14-11 in road games. Dallas scores 112.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.8 rebounds and averages 23.1 points. Reggie Bullock is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Doncic is averaging 28.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 54.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols).