Oklahoma City hosts Toronto on home losing streak

Toronto Raptors (18-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-27, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Toronto looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Thunder have gone 8-15 in home games. Oklahoma City is 4-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors have gone 9-17 away from home. Toronto averages 41 rebounds per game and is 10-3 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford ranks second on the Thunder scoring 14.2 points per game, and is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Aleksej Pokusevski is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 34.9% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 7.3 assists while scoring 17 points per game. Pascal Siakam is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 33.4% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 108.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol).

Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).