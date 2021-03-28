AP Sportlight

March 29

1929 — The Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers to complete a two-game sweep.

1940 — Joe Louis knocks out Johnny Paychek in the second round at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1941 — Wisconsin, led by Gene Englund’s 13 points, wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 39-34 victory over Washington State.

1952 — George Mikan of the Minneapolis Lakers scores an NBA playoff record 47 points in an 88-78 loss in Game 1 of the Western Division Finals against Rochester.

1960 — Boston’s Bill Russell pulls down an NBA Finals record 40 rebounds, as the Celtics lose to St. Louis, 113-103.

1962 — Elgin Baylor (45) and Jerry West (41) of the Los Angeles Lakers become the first teammates to both score 40 or more points in an NBA Playoff game. It isn’t enough as the Lakers lose to Detroit, 118-117, in a Western Division Finals game.

1981 — Louisiana Tech routs Tennessee 79-59 for the AIAW basketball title.

1982 — Michael Jordan’s jump shot with 16 seconds remaining gives North Carolina a 63-62 victory over Georgetown for the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

1984 — The NFL Colts leave the city of Baltimore in the early hours of the morning, headed for Indianapolis.

1987 — Tennessee routs Louisiana Tech 67-44 to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

1990 — Houston’s Akeem Olajuwon is the third player in NBA history to achieve a quadruple double during a 120-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He scores 18 points, 16 rebounds, 11 blocked shots and 10 assists.

1992 — Dottie Mochrie birdies No. 18 to force a playoff and beats Juli Inkster with par on the first hole of sudden death in the Dinah Shore tournament.

1992 — Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi becomes the first American woman to win consecutive world figure skating championships since Peggy Fleming in 1968.

1996 — The Vancouver Grizzlies break the NBA record for consecutive losses in a season with their 21st in a 105-91 loss to the Utah Jazz. The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers and the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks lost 20 straight.

1999 — New York Rangers center Wayne Gretzky surpasses Gordie Howe as the leading goal scorer in pro hockey history in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders. Gretzky’s goal was the 1,072nd of his career — 20 NHL seasons and one season in the WHA.

2003 — Michelle Kwan becomes the third American to win five World Figure Skating Championships. Kwan, a seven-time U.S. champion, ties Dick Button and Carol Heiss for most world crowns by an American.

2007 — Michael Phelps sets his third world record in as many days, winning the 200-meter individual medley, at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia. His time of 1:54.98 betters his old mark of 1:55.84 set in August at the Pan Pacific championships.

2008 — Curlin rolls to a record-setting 7 3/4-length victory in the $6 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest race. Curlin is the fourth horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic and then take the World Cup the following year.

2011 — Maya Moore scores 28 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to lead top-seed Connecticut to a 75-40 win over Duke and another trip to the Final Four.

2013 — Jaromir Jagr earns his 1,000th career NHL assist in the Dallas Stars to a 5-3 victory over Minnesota.

2013 — Wesley Low Jr., at age 15, becomes the youngest bowler ever to win a PBA Regional title — breaking a 34-year-old record set by PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber in 1979. The two-handed competitor defeats Deeronn Booker 299-234, to win the PBA Non-Champion West tournament at South Point Bowling Center in Las Vegas. Low, a member of Junior Team USA who was 29 days shy of his 16th birthday, loses his bid for a perfect game in the title match when he leaves an 8 pin on his final shot.

2014 — The Philadelphia 76ers snap their NBA record-tying, 26-game losing streak, routing the Detroit Pistons 123-98 to avoid establishing a new longest skid in U.S. major pro sports history.

2014 — Serena Williams wins a record seventh Key Biscayne title when she overcames a slow start and a set point to beat Li Na 7-5, 6-1 at the Sony Open.

2015 — Duke beats Gonzaga 66-52 to send coach Mike Krzyzewski to a 12th Final Four, matching coaching record by John Wooden.

2015 — Belmont breaks three NCAA Division I records and tied a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over UT Martin.

2017 — Russell Westbrook has 57 points — the most in a triple-double in NBA history — 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win over the Orlando Magic. Westbrook leads the Thunder to their largest comeback in team history, rallying Oklahoma City from a 21-point deficit in the second half.