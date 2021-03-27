Bruce, Sandoval on big league rosters, Maybin, Frazier cut

New York Yankees' Jay Bruce waits on deck during the during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Jay Bruce returned to the major leagues Saturday, making the New York Yankees' roster at the deadline for decisions on free agents who had gone to spring training with minor league contracts.

Atlanta added third baseman Pablo Sandoval and told infielder Ehire Adrianza he will be put on the major league roster.

The Chicago Cubs told infielder Eric Sogard he will be added.

Detroit, having already told pitcher Julio Teheran he will be on the roster, informed pitcher Derek Holland he will be added and decided to pay a $100,000 retention bonus to keep pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, players who became free agents after the World Series and then went to spring training with minor league contracts had to be told by noon EDT Saturday that they would be added to the 40-man roster, paid the retention bonus or released.

Released players can re-sign with the same team.

Miami paid the retention bonus to catcher Sandy Leon, the only other player given the bonus.

Oakland told infielder Jed Lowie he will be added, and Philadelphia informed pitcher Brandon Kinztler and infielder Matt Joyce they will be added.

Texas committed to add pitcher Ian Kennedy and infielder Brock Holt, and Toronto told infielder Joe Panik he will be added.

Released players included Arizona catcher Bryan Holoday, Atlanta infielder Jason Kipnis, Chicago Cubs outfielder Cameron Maybin, Philadelphia pitcher Tony Watson, Pittsburgh infielder Todd Frazier, Texas pitcher Nick Vincent and catcher Drew Butera, and Washington pitcher T.J. McFarland and outfielder Yasmany Tomas.