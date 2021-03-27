Sports

Simona Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

MIAMI

No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her third-round match Saturday because of a right shoulder injury.

“I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches, but unfortunately I can’t,” Halep said in a statement.

Halep earned her 400th career win with a comeback victory over Caroline Garcia in the second round. She had been scheduled to next meet Anastasija Sevastova, who advanced to the fourth round.

