WHL 2020-21 Standings

With Friday’s report that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were re-signing running back Leonard Fournette, a realistic chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions has taken shape.

Fournette’s return means the Bucs are retaining all 22 starters — from both sides of the ball — off their Super Bowl-winning team. That marks the first time in the salary cap era, which is since 1994, that the reigning Super Bowl champions were returning all 22 starters to the defense of that title, according to ESPN and Elias Sports.