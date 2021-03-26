Lakers face the Cavaliers on 4-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-17, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row.

The Lakers are 14-10 in home games. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 106.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 6-15 in road games. Cleveland is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 104 points per game while shooting 45.2%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 115-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 46 points, and Andre Drummond paced Cleveland scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell is averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 16.6 points per game. Jarrett Allen is averaging 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 102.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: day to day (shoulder), Collin Sexton: day to day (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (abdominal/appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: day to day (calf).