WHL 2020-21 Standings

Before he pulled up from the top of the key two weeks ago, Isaiah Mobley wasn’t exactly lighting it up from long range. The USC sophomore hadn’t hit a three-point shot since Feb. 20. Entering the Pac-12 tournament, he’d only attempted 24 all season, making seven.

As USC (24-7) heads to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 14 years, it’s not exactly known for its three-point prowess, either. No team remaining in the NCAA tournament relied less on threes this season than the Trojans, who made about a third of those attempted.