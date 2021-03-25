Leonard and the Clippers face the Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers (29-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Spurs are 12-15 in conference play. San Antonio has a 12-5 record against teams under .500.

The Clippers are 17-9 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 20-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.5 points and 7.3 assists for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Leonard has shot 51.6% and is averaging 25.9 points for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is shooting 64.8% and averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22 assists, 6.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 47.0% shooting.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 43 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: out (foot), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (knee).