Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Indiana

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (20-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Indiana. He currently ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 11-9 in home games. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 12-11 in road games. Indiana is 8-21 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 41.6 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 124-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 27 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 8.6 rebounds and averages 20 points. Doncic is averaging 23.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.2 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. T.J. McConnell is averaging 6.1 assists and 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 43.7% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot).

