Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort

The Associated Press

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. stretches in the batter's box during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
PEORIA, Ariz.

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday's spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.

Tatis fielded the ball, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.

The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.

Other than that, it hasn't been a smooth spring for the 22-year-old superstar. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13.

