Who has the best conference in March Madness? Here’s their records so far

The Big Ten received rave reviews as the best conference in college basketball this season. They even received the most bids into the NCAA Tournament, getting nine teams dancing.

But March was madness to the Big Ten with only one team surviving the first two rounds.

The Pac-12, on the other hand, was the star of those first four tournament days.

Who else did well?

Here’s a list of each conference’s record so far:

Summit League

Record: 2-0 (one team).

Pac-12

Record: 9-1 (five teams).

Missouri Valley

Record: 3-1 (two teams).

Big East

Record: 4-2 (four teams).

American

Record: 2-1 (two teams).

West Coast

Record: 2-1 (two teams).

SEC

Record: 6-4 (six teams).

Big 12

Record: 7-6 (seven teams).

Conference USA

Record: 1-1 (one team).

MAC

Record: 1-1 (one team).

Southland

Record: 1-1 (one team).

MEAC

Record: 1-1 (one team).

SWAC

Record: 1-1 (one team).

Big Ten

Record: 6-7 (nine teams).

ACC

Record: 4-5 (seven teams).

Atlantic 10

Record: 0-2* (two teams, VCU forfeited due to COVID-19).

Mountain West

Record: 0-2 (two teams).

America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, MAAC, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, WAC, Sun Belt, Northeast

Record: 0-1 for each (one team each).