Who has the best conference in March Madness? Here’s their records so far
The Big Ten received rave reviews as the best conference in college basketball this season. They even received the most bids into the NCAA Tournament, getting nine teams dancing.
But March was madness to the Big Ten with only one team surviving the first two rounds.
The Pac-12, on the other hand, was the star of those first four tournament days.
Who else did well?
Here’s a list of each conference’s record so far:
Summit League
Record: 2-0 (one team).
Pac-12
Record: 9-1 (five teams).
Missouri Valley
Record: 3-1 (two teams).
Big East
Record: 4-2 (four teams).
American
Record: 2-1 (two teams).
West Coast
Record: 2-1 (two teams).
SEC
Record: 6-4 (six teams).
Big 12
Record: 7-6 (seven teams).
Conference USA
Record: 1-1 (one team).
MAC
Record: 1-1 (one team).
Southland
Record: 1-1 (one team).
MEAC
Record: 1-1 (one team).
SWAC
Record: 1-1 (one team).
Big Ten
Record: 6-7 (nine teams).
ACC
Record: 4-5 (seven teams).
Atlantic 10
Record: 0-2* (two teams, VCU forfeited due to COVID-19).
Mountain West
Record: 0-2 (two teams).
America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, MAAC, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, WAC, Sun Belt, Northeast
Record: 0-1 for each (one team each).
