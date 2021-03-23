Coyotes to host Rantanen and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (20-8-2, second in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-14-5, sixth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mikko Rantanen and Colorado square off against Arizona. He currently ranks 10th in the in the league with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 18 assists.

The Coyotes are 13-14-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 25.6 shots per game.

The Avalanche are 20-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Rantanen with 18.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has 25 total points for the Coyotes, nine goals and 16 assists. Derick Brassard has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists. Nathan MacKinnon has four goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Niklas Hjalmarsson: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).