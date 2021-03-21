Michigan, LSU meet in Second Round

No. 8 seed LSU (19-9) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (21-4)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and Michigan will take the floor in a NCAA second round matchup. Michigan earned an 82-66 win over Texas Southern in its most recent game, while LSU got a 76-61 win against Saint Bonaventure in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Michigan's Hunter Dickinson has averaged 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Franz Wagner has put up 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Tigers, Cameron Thomas has averaged 22.8 points while Trendon Watford has put up 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas has connected on 31.9 percent of the 204 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over his last three games. He's also made 87.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Wolverines are 19-0 when they score at least 69 points and 2-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or worse, and 5-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolverines have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Michigan has 54 assists on 77 field goals (70.1 percent) across its past three games while LSU has assists on 29 of 83 field goals (34.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 81.9 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25