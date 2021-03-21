Canucks to host Scheifele and the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (18-11-2, third in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-16-3, fifth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg square off against Vancouver. He's fifth in the in the league with 37 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 25 assists.

The Canucks are 16-16-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is 24th in the league with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Jets are 18-11-2 against North Division teams. Winnipeg is eighth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on March 2, Winnipeg won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 26 assists and has 28 points this season. Bo Horvat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 16 goals and has 29 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has 11 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.1 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.