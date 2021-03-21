Canadiens host the Oilers following shootout win

Edmonton Oilers (21-13-0, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-8-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Edmonton Oilers after the Canadiens beat Vancouver 5-4 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 14-8-9 against division opponents. Montreal is fifth in the Nhl with 33.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Oilers are 21-13-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fourth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

In their last meeting on Feb. 11, Edmonton won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 27 points, scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists. Tomas Tatar has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 39 total assists and has 60 points. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-2-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand), Tyler Toffoli: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (upper body).