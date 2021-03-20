McNeese State beats Northwestern State 21-7

Cody Orgeron completed 17 of 22 passes for a season-high 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help McNeese State end a three-game slide with a 21-7 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Coach Frank Wilson earned his first Southland Conference with the Cowboys (2-3, 1-3).

Trevor Begue caught eight passes for 165 yards, including a 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter for McNeese State.

The Demons (0-3, 0-3) opened the scoring on Kaleb Fletcher’s 13-yard TD pass to Kendrick Price. The Cowboys leveled it before the end of the first quarter on Orgeron’s 2-yard pass to Jamal Pettigrew and Walker Wood’s 1-yard TD run capped the scoring in the middle of the third.

Javon Antonio had six catches for 103 yards for Northwestern State.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron took advantage of the downtime in the FBS schedule during the FCS spring season for a unique opportunity to be in person to see his son Cody play against his alma mater. The Tigers coach played defensive lineman for the Demons (1980-83) after his freshman season at LSU.