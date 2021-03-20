Rutgers faces Houston in Second Round

No. 10 seed Rutgers (16-11) vs. No. 2 seed Houston (25-3)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line as Rutgers is taking on Houston. Houston earned an 87-56 win over Cleveland State in its most recent game, while Rutgers won 60-56 against Clemson in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. DeJon Jarreau has paired with Grimes and is putting up 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 30.7 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Scarlet Knights. Houston has an assist on 46 of 91 field goals (50.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Rutgers has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 57.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Rutgers offense has averaged 69.6 points through 27 games (ranked 204th, nationally).

