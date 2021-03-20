WVU, Syracuse meet in Second Round

No. 11 seed Syracuse (17-9) vs. No. 3 seed West Virginia (19-9)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse is set to meet West Virginia in a NCAA second round game. West Virginia earned an 84-67 win over Morehead State in its most recent game, while Syracuse got a 78-62 win against San Diego State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The Orange have been led by Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin. Guerrier has averaged 14 points and 8.6 rebounds while Griffin has put up 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Miles McBride and Derek Culver, who have combined to score 30.5 points per outing.

KEY FACILITATOR: Buddy Boeheim has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and eight assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 41 assists on 85 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Syracuse has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 23.9 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25