Henrique’s power-play goal in OT leads Ducks past Coyotes

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale, left, passes the puck past Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) AP

Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime, Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night.

Trevor Zegras scored his first career goal, Ryan Miller made 23 saves and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak.

Henrique scored on a sharp-angle one-timer on a pass from from Kevin Shattenkirk to complete the comeback for Anaheim, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period.

Conor Garland and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who dropped their fifth straight game. Adin Hill made 28 saves.

Zegras used an impressive bit of skill for his first goal, faking a shot to the near post as he charged in on net and got Hill to commit before pulling the puck back to his right and flicking it in at the edge of the crease to tie it at 2-all at 14:30 of the second period.

With the arrival of Drysdale, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, representing another step in Anaheim’s rebuild, it was that youth movement that powered the Ducks' offense. Drysdale’s shot from the point deflected off a Coyote player and got the Ducks within 2-1 at 12:01. He picked up the secondary assist on Zegras’ goal.

Drysdale is the third NHL defenseman younger than 19 with multiple points in his debut, joining Ray Bourque and Petr Svoboda.

The Coyotes scored twice in the first period, matching their offensive production during the previous four games. Garland put Arizona ahead 1:13 into the game, burying Nick Schmaltz’s pass for his ninth goal. Keller made it 2-0 at 7:07, sneaking a wrist shot from the left circle in at the short side off Garland’s feed.

The Coyotes and Ducks will play again in Anaheim on Saturday.

UP THE RANKS

Miller won his 390th game, passing Dominik Hasek to take sole possession of 14th place in NHL history.

MR. 700

Ryan Getzlaf had the secondary assist on Drysdale’s goal to reach 700 in his career. Already the franchise leader in assists, he is the 55th player in NHL history with 700. The next big milestone awaiting Getzlaf is becoming the Ducks’ all-time leader in points. He is 12 away from passing Teemu Selanne’s 988.