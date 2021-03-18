Sports

Llanez replaced on US Olympic qualifying roster by Tessman

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Midfielder Ulysses Llanez will miss Olympic men’s soccer qualifying because of an ankle injury and was replaced on 20-man the U.S. roster by Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

Llanez plays for Heerenveen in the top tier of Dutch soccer. He debuted for U.S. senior national team in February 2020 and has three international appearances.

Tessman was part of the Americans’ 28-player training camp and had been practicing with the team since March 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the U.S. opens against Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Tesseman, 20, made his U.S. senior national team debut in January.

The U.S. is trying to qualify for its first Olympic men's soccer tournament since 2008.

