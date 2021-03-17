AP source: Washington agrees to sign receiver Curtis Samuel

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. Washington has agreed to sign cornerback William Jackson. Jackson's contract with Washington is worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the signing tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 17, 2021, because the team does not release contract terms. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) AP

Washington has filled an important void at wide receiver after coming to terms with a quarterback and cornerback.

Receiver Curtis Samuel has agreed to sign with Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the deal.

Samuel gives Washington a No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. The 24-year-old shined in Carolina's victory at Washington last season, setting career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing.

He's reuniting with coach Ron Rivera and new executive Marty Hurney, who were previously with the Panthers with Samuel.

The 2017 second-round pick has 185 catches for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdown catches. Samuel has also rushed for 478 yards and five TDs in 53 NFL games.

Before the new league year opened at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Washington agreed to sign cornerback William Jackson to a three-year deal worth $42 million with $26 million guaranteed, according to another person with knowledge of the move who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't release contract terms.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to join the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he had three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.

Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed in an email to the AP.

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

In other moves, Washington re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins and informed long snapper Nick Sundberg he wasn't in their plans moving forward. Hopkins posted to Instagram that he's re-signing on a one-year deal.

He'll have a new special teams teammate snapping the ball for field goals after Sundberg said Rivera told him the organization is moving on. Sundberg was the organization's longest-tenured player, spending the past 11 seasons with Washington.

“I understand this is a business but I’m still sad to close this long chapter,” Sundberg said on Twitter. “I look forward to the next opportunity in my career, wherever that may be.”

Washington is still looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.