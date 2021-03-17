Towns, Timberwolves square off against the Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-12, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference action.

The Suns are 17-7 in Western Conference games. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.8.

The Timberwolves are 6-17 in conference play. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Towns averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 118-99 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Booker led Phoenix with 43 points, and Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is averaging 15.9 points and 8.8 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is shooting 63.3% and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Towns is averaging 22.2 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Ricky Rubio is averaging 7.3 assists and 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 45.5% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 114.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points on 49.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (toe), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).