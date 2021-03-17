Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division (on hold)
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Tuesday'sresults
At Regina
Moose Jaw 5 Regina 4 (OT)
Prince Albert 5 Brandon 3
Monday's result
At Regina
Winnipeg 6 Swift Current 4
Wednesday's games
At Regina
Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Swift Current, 10 p.m.
Thursday's games
Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
At Regina
Winnipeg vs. Moose Jaw, 6 p.m.
Swift Current at Brandon, 10 p.m.
Friday's games
Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 20
Edmonton at Red Deer, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m.
Brandon vs. Regina, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 21
Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.
Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.
