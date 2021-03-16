Bourne agrees to 3-year, $22.5 million deal with Patriots

FILE - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) leaps above Dallas Cowboys' Donovan Wilson, left, and Jourdan Lewis (26) to catch a Hail Mary pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. The Patriots have agreed to terms on a new three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne. His agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, says the new deal is for three years and could be worth as much as $22.5 million. New contracts can't officially be signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) AP

The Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne.

His agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, says the deal is for three years and could be worth as much as $22.5 million. New contracts can't officially be signed until the league year begins on Wednesday.

New England entered free agency looking to spend at least a portion of the more than $65 million it had in salary cap space to upgrade its receiver group. The Patriots' receivers combined for only four touchdown receptions this past season.

The 25-year-old Bourne has caught 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in San Francisco. He'll arrive in Foxborough coming off his best season in 2020, catching 49 passes for 667 yards.