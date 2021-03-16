Pittsburgh faces Boston, looks for 5th straight home win

Boston Bruins (14-8-4, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-1, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Boston aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 18-9-1 against opponents from the East Division. Pittsburgh ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 11.

The Bruins are 14-8-4 against the rest of their division. Boston serves 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 11 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 29 points. Evgeni Malkin has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-10 in 26 games this season. David Pastrnak has six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Marino: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Tuukka Rask: day to day (undisclosed).