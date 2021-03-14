Murray State beats Tennessee Tech 36-31

Preston Rice threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to LaMartez Brooks with 2:35 to play and Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 36-31 on Sunday.

Tennessee Tech had just scored on a 39-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jyron Gilmore to cap a three-touchdown rally that put the Eagles ahead 31-30 with 5:03 to play.

A 15-yard penalty and two completions to Brooks put the ball on the Tennessee Tech 43. Rice hit Jacob Bell for 19 yards but he fumbled it. However, teammate DJ Ruff recovered on the 12. After a run, Rice threw the game winner for the Racers (3-0, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Eagles (1-2, 1-2) got back to midfield before DaVontae McKee sealed the win with an interception and the offense followed with one first down.

Eric Samuta had a 75-yard interception return in the first quarter and Quinaz Turner an 82-yard pick-6 in the third for a 30-10 lead for the Racers. Damonta Witherspoon also had a pair of short touchdown runs.

Willie Miller ran for 103 yards and two scores for Tennessee Tech.