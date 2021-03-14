Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (12-8-7, fourth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-8-2, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg hit the ice against Montreal. Scheifele ranks fifth in the NHL with 36 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 24 assists.

The Jets are 17-8-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg is fourth in the Nhl recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Canadiens are 12-8-7 against the rest of their division. Montreal averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Ben Chiarot leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 6, Montreal won 7-1. Brendan Gallagher recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 14 goals and has 29 points. Scheifele has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 16 total assists and has 18 points. Jeff Petry has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: day to day (hand).