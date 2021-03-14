Myers leads Vancouver past Edmonton 2-1

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' William Lagesson (84) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Tyler Myers scored midway through the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (12-17-2), shoveling the puck in on a power play in the second period.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the for the Oilers (19-11-0), collecting his 16th goal of the season.

Edmonton's Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves. Thatcher Demko stopped 34 of 35 shots for Vancouver.

Edmonton had its four-game win streak halted and slipped to third place in the North Division behind Winnipeg, a 5-2 winner Saturday over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vancouver has won five of seven.

Edmonton caught a late break when Vancouver’s Tanner Pearson was called for hooking with 2:30 left in the game.

The Oilers pulled Koskinen with 1:45 to go and called a 30-second timeout to plan their attack, but they couldn’t beat Demko.

Demko stopped five shots in the final penalty to collect his ninth win of the season.

Myers put the Canucks up 2-1 with just over 10 minutes left, sending a shot over Koskinen’s stick from the top of the left circle. It was the defenseman’s 300th point in the NHL.

The Canucks broke a scoreless stalemate 12:59 into the second with a power-play goal.

Koskinen stopped a long blast from J.T. Miller but couldn’t corral the rebound, and several players battled for the loose puck. With bodies littering the crease, Horvat poked the loose puck over the goal line from the side of the net.

Edmonton responded with a power-play goal of its own four minutes later.

The Canucks had just finished killing off 23 seconds of 5-on-3 and were working to whittle down the remaining penalty when Draisaitl sent a shot screaming into the Vancouver net from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

The goal extended Draisaitl's point streak to six games (six goals, five assists).

The Oilers were 1 for 4 with the man advantage on Saturday. The Canucks went 1 for 2 on the power play.

NOTES: Connor McDavid assist on Draisaitl’s power-play goal extended his point streak to five games. The Oilers' captain has three goals and nine assists in the stretch. … The Oilers came into the game having topped the Sens 6-2 on Friday. Saturday’s result marked Edmonton’s first loss in the second-half of a back-to-back this season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Calgary on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canucks: At Ottawa on Monday and Wednesday nights.