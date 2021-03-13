Panarin returns as New York Rangers beat Boston Bruins 4-0

New York Rangers' Keith Kinkaid blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.

Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018. Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which lost 4-0 in Boston on Thursday.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, STARS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored 4:55 into overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves, leading Columbus to the victory.

Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23. Max Domi added a goal and an assist as Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak. Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno also scored, and Jack Roslovic finished with three assists.

Andrew Cogliano, Andrej Sekera and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger had 22 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight and seven of nine.