Burnley rocks Everton’s top-4 pursuit with 2-1 win in EPL

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, celebrates with Everton's Tom Davies after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) AP

Burnley took a step closer to Premier League safety with a 2-1 victory over Everton that dented Carlo Ancelotti's bid for a top-four finish on Saturday.

Dwight McNeil curled a superb left-footed effort into the top corner in the 24th minute after Chris Wood's opener to clinch the win that took Burnley seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit a post as Burnley looked to make it three before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back in the 32nd minute.

But Everton couldn't find an equalizer and remains sixth, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea but with a game in hand.