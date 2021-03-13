Sports

Queta, Utah State beat Colorado St. 62-50 in MWC semifinal

The Associated Press

Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) and Colorado State forward James Moors (10) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
LAS VEGAS

Neemias Queta scored 18 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked nine shots as Utah State turned back Colorado State 62-50 in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament Friday night.

Second-seeded Utah State meets top-seeded and No. 19 ranked San Diego State in the conference championship Saturday. The Aztecs (22-4) defeated Nevada to advance to their fourth straight conference championship, and seventh in eight years.

Justin Bean added 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Aggies (20-7), sinking three free throws and grabbing two rebounds in the last 46 seconds. Queta may have just missed a triple double but his nine blocks is a single-game career high.

No. 3 seed Colorado State (18-6) was led by Isaiah Stevens' 15 points and David Roddy chipping in 12 with 10 rebounds. The Rams were held to 25% shooting and were outrebounded 50-43.

