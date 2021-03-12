Love, Nance to return for Cavaliers in New Orleans

Center Kevin Love and power forward Larry Nance Jr. are both slated to play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

Love played in just two games early this season and has missed 33 games since injuring his right calf in late December.

“His role tonight is going to be limited. Want to put him in position to where he can build upwards," Bickerstaff said before the game. "We want him to play as many games as possible.”

Nance has been out since breaking his left hand on Feb. 6 and has missed Cleveland's past 12 games.

“He’s one of those guys that helps us tick on both ends of the floor," Bickerstaff said. "You don’t have to call plays for him and he can go out and get you double figures. ... My expectation for him is just to be himself.”

Nance has averaged 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season. Love, who has career averages of 18.2 points and 11.1 assists, averaged 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in his two games in December.

The Cavaliers also have signed guard Quin Cook to a 10-day contract. He played in 16 games for Los Angeles Lakers this season before being waived on Feb. 24.

Those players join a squad that has won four of its last five games, all before the All-Star break, and which is resuming its season after eight days off.