Texas Southern beats Jackson St. 84-81 in OT in SWAC tourney

Michael Weathers had a season-high 30 points to carry Texas Southern to an 84-81 overtime win over Jackson State in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Weathers dribbled it down the right side of the court and sank an open 3-ponter from the wing to force overtime. He also scored the final five points of the extra session.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (15-8). Justin Hopkins added 12 points.

Tristan Jarrett scored 35 points for Jackson State (12-6). Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Jonas James added 12 points.

