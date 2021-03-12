N. Texas, La. Tech meet in CUSA semis

North Texas (15-9, 11-5) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-6, 13-4)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech is set to take on North Texas with the winner earning its place in the CUSA championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Mean Green shot 36.5 percent from the field and went 13 for 16 from the free throw line en route to the 57-55 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese and Thomas Bell have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 97 percent of all Mean Green points over the team's last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has directly created 61 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. Hamlet has 20 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: North Texas is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Mean Green are 5-9 when scoring any fewer than 74.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: North Texas's Reese has attempted 143 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 9 for 18 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.4 free throws per game this season.

